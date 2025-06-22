After Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance with the ball got India a six-run lead over England in the first Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test, former England cricketer Mark Butcher hailed the fast-bowling spearhead by calling him an 'absolute champion'. At Headingley on Sunday, Bumrah showed why he's one of the best fast bowlers in the world by picking an outstanding 5-83 - his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests - to give India a slender first-innings lead. "Bumrah has been utterly outstanding. Irresistible fast bowling. He is an absolute champion," said Butcher on the Sky Sports Cricket broadcast during tea break.

Bumrah, who picked his third five-wicket haul in England, has also equalled the legendary Kapil Dev for the most fifers for India in away Tests (12). "Bumrah has moved the ball more than anyone else, brought drama, bowled jaffas and deserves the fine applause he received from this crowd. But you do wonder whether he should have been brought into the attack earlier on," added former England bowler Stuart Broad.

With a second innings shootout to decide the match's fate, former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels the game is on now. "Game on - and at some pace. Over 900 runs have been scored and we still have a session to go on day three."

"It is set up beautifully and England will be happy where they are. They like a chase and if they can make inroads in the next session, which I think will be the best time for bowling, you never know."

Shastri also praised Harry Brook for his dazzling 99. "Brook picks up length so well and likes to announce himself to the opposition early. He plays with audacity as well. He won't be too disappointed getting out caught at deep fine leg as on another day he will score 200 batting like that."

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul had feasted on an under-par England bowling attack to have an opening stand of 91 runs in the first innings. But with rain looming around, former Australia women's cricketer Mel Jones spoke on what the approach from India would be.

"The youngsters stood up in the first innings but this will be a whole new challenge as they have to figure things out. Rahul will be important as he has the game nous. Then you have Pant in the middle order who can shift the game."

