Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena found himself at the center of criticism over an unexpected gesture on Day 1 of the 5th Test between India and England at the Kennington Oval. Dharmasena hinted at an inside edge as England pacer Josh Tongue put up a strong LBW appeal against B Sai Sudharsan. Dharmasena's 'inside edge' gesture prevented England from taking a review on the appeal, much to the disappointment of the touring team's fans.

For the unversed, the umpires aren't allowed to specify the reason behind their decision to turn down an appeal. If the players aren't happy with the umpire's call, they have the decision to review it using DRS. But, in the grasp of old habits, Dharmasena's gesture directly prevented England from losing a review.

Speaking of the gesture, former India batter and coach, Sanjay Bangar, said that Dharmasena probably signalled an 'inside edge' because of his old habits, since he has been officiating from a time when DRS didn't exist.

"These habits don't go away easily for umpires because it's second nature to them. Whenever there is an appeal, you try to say it. Because when Dharmasena had started his umpiring career, there was no DRS then. But now, you are not supposed to give a signal on what's going on in your mind. Or else, the bowler and the bowling team gets a sort of a hint on what's going on in the umpire's mind. The umpire should not have done that," he said.

Experts react as #KumarDharmasena makes a lightning-quick LBW call on #SaiSudharsan



Did he judge it too quickly or just perfectly? #ENGvIND 5th TEST, DAY 1 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar https://t.co/04PYjgM7su pic.twitter.com/LJuKFV5Own — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 31, 2025

Later, Indian umpire Anil Chaudhary said that the gesture was only a mistake and not a deliberate attempt to help England.

"It just happens by mistake. No umpire at that level will do it deliberately, hence it just happens by accident. It also sometimes happens with us in domestic matches, as it happens in a flow. But you have to be very careful, especially in the 15-second with the DRS," he told My Khel.