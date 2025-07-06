Indian cricket team pacer Akash Deep became the first player in 49 years to achieve a stunning feat during the second Test encounter against England on Sunday. Akash Deep became the first bowler since West Indies legend Michael Holding to dismiss four out of England's top five batters in a Test match inning. Holding achieved the feat back in 1976. Akash Deep took the wickets of Ben Duckett and Joe Root before dismissing Harry Brook and Ollie Pope in the first session of Day 5. The pacer ended up with wickets to his name as India beat England by 336 runs to level the five-match series 1-1.

Akash Deep achieved a 10-wicket haul with 4 in the first innings and 6 in the second.

With the thumping win -- India's first-ever in Tests at Edgbaston -- Shubman Gil and Co. levelled the five-match series 1-1.

Resuming the day at 72 for 3, England were reduced to 153 for 6 by lunch, with India's bowlers maintaining relentless pressure.

The hosts were eventually bowled out in the second session, never posing a real threat to India's mammoth 608-run target.

Pacer Akash Deep (6/99) picked his maiden five-for in Tests. He rocked England early striking twice in a rain-delayed morning session.

He returned after lunch to deliver the decisive blow, dismissing Jamie Smith (88), who was the only England batter to show fight in an otherwise underwhelming batting performance by the hosts.

He then took the final wicket of Brydon Carse (38).

The third Test begins in London on July 10.

(With PTI inputs)