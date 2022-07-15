Reece Topley returned the best figures by an England bowler in a one-day international when the left-arm quick took 6-24 against India at Lord's on Thursday. The 28-year-old's haul surpassed retired all-rounder Paul Collingwood's 6-31 against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge in 2005 and was only the fourth instance of an England bowler taking six wickets at this level, with all-rounder Chris Woakes having performed the feat on two occasions.

Topley's return was also the best by any bowler in an ODI at Lord's, beating Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi's 6-35 against Bangladesh in a World Cup match three years ago.

Best England ODI bowling figures (return, overs, player, opponent venue, year):

6-24 9.5 ov Reece Topley v IND, Lord's 2022

6-31 10 ov Paul Collingwood v BAN, Trent Bridge 2005

6-45 10 ov Chris Woakes v AUS, Brisbane 2011

6-47 8 ov Chris Woakes v SRI, Pallekele 2014

5-15 10 ov Mark Ealham v ZIM, Kimberley 2000

Best bowling figures in an ODI at Lord's (return, overs, player, country, opponent, year):

6-24 9.5 ov Reece Topley ENG v IND 2022

6-35 9.1 ov Shaheen Shah Afridi PAK v BAN (WC) 2019

5-26 9.4 ov Mitchell Starc AUS v NZL (WC) 2019

5-30 9.2 ov Daniel Vettori NZL v WIS 2004

5-34 10 ov Muttiah Muralitharan SRI v ENG 1998