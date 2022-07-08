The opinions surrounding Virat Kohli's lean patch, and its possible end, have been wide-ranging. Some have criticised the former Indian cricket team captain, while others are optimistic that he will soon turn around the corner. His recent show in the fifth rescheduled Test against England at Edgbaston, has again got some critical response. He even had mild altercation with Jonny Bairtsow. Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has now commented that Kohli riling up rivals is a good sign for the cricketer.

"I hope so, he is that kind of a player who will make a comeback. The way he has played his cricket...maybe he scored 70 centuries too soon. My wish is he makes a comeback. World cricket needs him. You get hopeful, because of the way he plays. You saw in this match (at Edgbaston). Pange lete hai full, kabhi Lees se le liya, kabhi Root se le liya. Don't know, with how many more he picked up a fight. So, this is a positive sign that he will surely come back,” Latif said on his Youtube channel ‘Caught Behind'.

"He supports his teammates, bowlers. There is hope that he will comeback and erase the blemish that is marking his career now. His average against South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand in tests has not been great. If I go back to 2011-12, his average was far better against West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka. To bacche ki jaan lega kya. Every player goes through such a phase. When he retires, his name will be taken at par with Sachin Tendulkar, with Sir Viv Richards, may be with Don Bradman, with Joe Root, With Jacques Kallis."

Virat Kohli will next play the T20I and ODI series against England. However, he has been rested for the following ODI series against West Indies.