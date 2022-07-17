MS Dhoni is currently in England. The former Indian cricket team captain was recently seen watching the first ODI between India and England along with former India players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. While Dhoni has retired from international cricket, he is still the captain of the Chennai Super Kings team. He took over the leadership mantle of the IPL franchise midway through the 2022 edition. His fan-following has not waned as was visible in a recent video that went viral.

Watch: Fans follow MS Dhoni on London streets

M S Dhoni in London. Crazy Fans Are Chanting Dhoni Dhoni Behind Him and want to take selfie with him. Real Superstar. #msdhoni #dhoni #msdhoni #crazyfans pic.twitter.com/2ZMXMPZuWj — chandrakant shinde (@shindeckant) July 16, 2022

Meanwhile, in the third ODI on Sunday, Hardik Pandya grabbed a career-best 4/24 as a disciplined India bowled out England for 259 with more than four overs to spare in the series-deciding third and final ODI in Manchester on Sunday. Skipper Jos Buttler top-scored for England with an 80-ball 60, but it was the flamboyant all-rounder from Gujarat, who dominated the first half of the match with his excellent bowling, sending out a warning to the opponents in the year of the T20 World Cup.

Playing in place of injured Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj got a massive confidence boost early on, when he dismissed Jonny Bairstow with his third ball of the day. As the England opener shaped up to play it on the leg-side, the bat turned in his hand and the ball ballooned to Shreyas Iyer at mid-off following a leading edge.

His tails up, Siraj then ran in to bowl to the prolific Joe Root, got the ball to move away, and the outside edge was nicely taken by skipper Rohit Sharma at second slip. Siraj, in fact, squared Root up with his late movement.

With two of their in-from batters back in the hut for ducks, England were in trouble at 12 for two.

This was after Jason Roy (41) collected three boundaries off Mohammed Shami, including a four through mid off in the very first delivery of the match.

Rohit made a bold move to field first given that eight of the last nine games at Old Trafford have been won by teams batting first.

His English counterpart Buttler was happy to bat first and Bumrah not around was comforting for the hosts. But little did he know that the world-class bowler's replacement for the day would rock their boat so early into their innings, that too on a batting-friendly wicket.