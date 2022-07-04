Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah has set a new record for the most wickets taken by an India bowler during a Test series in England. His haul of 3-68 -- which included all of England's top three -- in the Covid delayed fifth Test at Edgbaston gave him 21 wickets in a five-match campaign that started last year.

That surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record of 19 wickets during a five-match series in 2014.

And there should be a chance for Bumrah, leading India in place of Rohit Sharma, to add to his tally during England's second innings in Birmingham.

For all that India have been renowned for spin bowlers, the only one in the top five of a list dominated by modern-day quicks is leg-spinner Subhash Gupte, who took 17 wickets during a five-match series back in 1959.

Most wickets by an India bowler during a Test series in England (player, season, matches, wickets, average, average runs per over):

Jasprit Bumrah 2021/22 5 21 21.09 2.60

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2014 5 19 26.63 2.92

Zaheer Khan 2007 3 18 20.33 2.68

Ishant Sharma 2018 5 18 24.27 2.89

Subhash Gupte 1959 5 17 34.64 2.94

\Note: Bumrah's figures correct to the end of England's first innings in the ongoing fifth Test at Edgbaston

