India vs England rescheduled 5th Test will be played from July 1 to July 5, 2022 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. India lead the series 2-1 and a draw is enough for the team to win its fourth series on English soil. India's preparation for the all important Test has been hampered by captain Rohit Sharma's positive COVID-19 test during the tour game against Leicestershire. Designated vice-captain KL Rahul is also out with injury and reports suggest that paceman Jasprit Bumrah could lead India in the match if Rohit doesn't recover in time. Team India head coach Rahul Dravid on Wednesday said that Rohit's condition is being monitored and that he was "still not out" of the match. All eyes will be on former captain Virat Kohli, who showed great form in the Leicestershire match and will be looking to end his barren run of centuries in international cricket. Cheteshwar Pujara has been brought back to the Test squad after a runs-filled County stint. Here is all the telecast and streaming information on the India vs England 5th Tst.

When will the India vs England, 5th Test be played?

The India vs England, 5th Test will be played from Friday, July 1 to July 5.

Where will be India vs England, 5th Test be played?

The India vs England, 5th Test will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

What time will be India vs England, 5th Test start?

The India vs England, 5th Test will start at 3 PM IST, with toss to take place at 2:30 PM.

Which channels will broadcast the India vs England, 5th Test?

Sony Sports Network.

Where will the streaming for India vs England, 5th Test be available?

Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)