The Indian T20I cricket team gets down to business yet again with a match against T20 World Cup semi-finalists England in Southampton on Thursday. The series is part of the contests that the Rohit Sharma-led Team India will play in the lead up to the 2022 T20 World Cup, starting in Australia in less than three months. Regular captain Rohit is back in the team after recovering from COVID-19, due to which he missed the fifth rescheduled Test at Edgbaston. However, the team will be without other top stars like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah. They have been rested after playing the Test that ended on Monday.

Here's the probable XI for India in the first T20I against England:

1. Rohit Sharma (captain)

He did not have a good IPL, where he could not score a single half-century. India need their regular opener to fire at the top.

2. Ishan Kishan

This series is yet another opportunity for the left-handed opener to consolidate his position as a back-up opener. With KL Rahul not playing this series due to injury, a good performance by Kishan will help his prospects.

3. Suryakumar Yadav

His range of shots makes him a great batting option in the top-order. He can play a dual role of anchoring the innings as well as finishing the innings with big hits. he is a crucial cog in India's plans going forward.

4. Deepak Hooda

He starred in the recently concluded T20I series against Ireland with a brilliant ton. If he can continue the same form, he can be a handy option in the top-order going forward.

5. Hardik Pandya

He led team India against Ireland. After a stellar IPL, both with the bat and ball, his good form will help the team find the right balance

6. Dinesh Karthik (wk)

A perfect finisher and a great wicketkeeper. He has returned to the national team after a long time and has made valuable contributions

7. Axar Patel

he has for long been looked as back-up for the left-arm spin of Ravindra Jadeja. He can bat too.

8. Harshal Patel

In T20Is, Harshal uses his limitations to great effect and gives breakthroughs. A good performance in England will further boost his credentials

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The veteran pacer has found his mojo in recent times and looks a solid option going forward

10. Yuzvendra Chahal

He is currently India's no. 1 spinner in the T20I format. he will be expected to deliver wickets

11. Umran Malik

The fast bowler has emerged as a great prospect and was given his international debut against Ireland. It remains to be seen if he is persisted with or team India will try out left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh