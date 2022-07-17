England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
Jos Buttler comes in at number 5. Can the skipper take his side out of trouble here?
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Hardik Pandya comes and he strikes! Breaks the partnership that was looking so dangerous. Also, gets rid of Roy who seemed in his elements. Important wicket. The extra bounce does the trick. Short and on middle, Roy looks to pull, he fails to get on top of the bounce, it goes off the top edge towards Pant who takes an easy catch. Welcome, welcome wicket. Can India build on this now? They are back on top we believe.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Make that 4 dots in a row! On middle, it is kept out.
9.3 overs (0 Run) That has been clubbed but to the fielder! Shorter and on middle, Roy slaps it to mid on. Three dots to begin with.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Finds the fielder! Shortish and outside off, Roy slaps it but to cover-point.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, defended.
8.6 overs (1 Run) The swing has gone now and this seems a belter! Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one more.
8.5 overs (1 Run) A little too straight from Kirshna, Stokes works it down to fine leg and takes one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) This is worked around the corner for one.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short again and on middle, Roy stands back and defends it onto the ground.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Chipped in the air and into the fence! On middle, yet again, Roy makes great use of his wrists. He manages to whip it over the square leg fielder and this one races away.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, blocked.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball, around leg. Stokes tries to pull it away but mistimes it to mid-wicket.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Make that 8. It is a length ball, outside off. Roy plays it late towards third man and crosses.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, outside off. Roy cuts it through point for a couple more runs. 9 runs off the over already.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The runs are coming in quick succession now. This is a short ball, almost chest heigh. Jason Roy stays on his back foot and pulls it ferociously for a boundary at deep mid-wicket.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on the pads. Roy stays back and flicks it to deep square leg for a brace.
7.1 overs (1 Run) A misfield and a run! On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket, the fielder misfields and a single taken. The early advantage India had is slipping away.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Another outrageous stroke! This is outside off, Roy shuffles across and whips it over mid-wicket for two. Did not get all of it but to whip it from there was quite courageous. Strong wrists.
6.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Roy watches it and plays it to mid on.
6.4 overs (1 Run) He is oozing in confidence here now. Going after every delivery. Steps out but Shami pulls his length back. Stokes swings, it goes off the inside edge onto the leg side for one.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The last one was brute force, this was glorious! What a shot. Two boundaries in a row, the last one off the back foot and this off the front foot. Fuller and on off, Stokes shows the maker's name and creams it past mid off. Also, holds the pose for the cameras.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot that is! It went to the fence like a tracer bullet! Short and on middle, this is hammered again through mid-wicket for a boundary.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Stokes gets right behind the line of it and defends it on the off side.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Squeezes it out well and the last ball spoils the over a little! Roy steps out, Siraj goes for the yorker on middle. Roy manages to squeeze it past point and into the fence.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Roy pushes it to covers.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Nicely adjusted by Stokes! Stokes dances down the track, this is banged in short and on middle. Stokes guides it down to third man after watching the ball closely and takes one.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Does not find the gap! Length and on off, Stokes slams it hard but to covers.
5.2 overs (0 Run) That is a good short one again, angling away from middle. Stokes pulls out of the pull shot.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and on middle, Stokes plays it to mid on.
