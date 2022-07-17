England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
44.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Carse blocks it back to the bowler. Just two runs off the over.
44.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker and full, on the pads, Carse nudges it to mid-wicket yet again.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Looped up, on the pads, tucked to mid-wicket.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Floated and full, on the pads. Overton flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
44.2 overs (1 Run) It is full and on off. Carse sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for one.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Drifts it in, full and on leg. Carse blocks it back to the bowler.
CHANGE! Ravindra Jadeja comes onto bowl now.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Floated and full, outside off. Carse taps it to point for one.
43.5 overs (1 Run) This is worked through mid on for a single.
43.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Yuzvendra Chahal gets himself into the wicket's column. India really needed this breakthrough. It is floated and full, outside off. David Willey comes down the track, reaches out and lofts it towards long off. He does not get the desired distance on it and Suryakumar Yadav takes a sitter in the deep. Brydon Carse is the new man in.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up and full, on off. Craig Overton lofts it down the ground. He could not get the connection due to the slow pace. It meets the fielder on a bounce. They take one.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Top spin now, on the pads. Willey stays back and flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, wide outside off. Craig Overton gets low and whips it down to long on for a single.
42.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious boundary. Back of a length, outside off. David Willey punches it through covers for a boundary.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on off. Craig Overton pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Overton pushes it to cover.
42.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A slower one, angled down leg. Craig Overton leaves it alone. Wide called.
42.3 overs (2 Runs) A couple of runs now! Length ball, on middle and leg. Craig Overton flicks it through the gap at mid-wicket. The batters take two before the fielder cuts it out.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Craig Overton looks to pull it away but misses.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, down leg. David Willey pulls it to deep square leg for one.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Another one on the stumps, kept out well.
41.5 overs (0 Run) On off, defended.
41.4 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Short and on the body, this is pulled towards fine leg for two.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, angled down leg. David Willey flicks it to fine leg for a single.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Siraj goes full again, on off. Overton eases it to long on for a single.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Full length, on middle and leg. Craig Overton flicks it to short mid-wicket.
41.1 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! More free runs for England. It is a sharp bouncer, on off. Craig Overton just watches the ball sail over. It is way above Pant as well. The umpire signals a wide as the ball races away to the boundary.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Full length, on off. Willey drives it to cover. 12 runs off the over. 300 is looking back in sight for England.
40.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! David Willey gets into the act now. This is a good sign for the hosts. It is a length ball, on off. David Willey reads the length early and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads, Overton tucks it to square leg for one.
40.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Goes off the middle. Short ball, on off. Craig Overton stands tall and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for four. He makes the most of the freebie.
40.3 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! High full toss, on off. Craig Overton stays back and blocks it to cover. The umpire signals a no ball. A Free Hit to follow.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Full length, on off. Overton drives it to mid off but straight to the fielder.
40.1 overs (0 Run) It is full, outside off. Craig Overton gets on his front foot and defends it to cover.
