England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
37.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air and on middle, Willey works it to mid-wicket.
37.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, Willey works it to mid-wicket.
37.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked down to long on for one. Overton gets off the mark. 200 up for England.
Craig Overton is the new batter in.
36.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a wonderful catch! Pandya has two in the over and two huge wickets. The game has turned on its head! England looked all set for 300 before this over started but now they are in big trouble with only the all-rounders left. Another short ball does the trick! This is on middle, Buttler looks to pull but once again fails to get on top of the bounce, it goes off the top edge towards deep mid-wicket. Jadeja makes a lot of ground to his left and takes it with a dive. Buttler needed to stay out there for longer. India will try and keep England to under 270 now.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Willey looks to pull, gets no timing, it rolls on the leg side for one.
36.4 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to covers.
David Willey is the new man in.
36.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Hardik Pandya gets the better of Liam Livingstone yet again! This is short, not very short but fractionally short. Into the body. Liam Livingstone looks to pull, it goes more off the inner half towards Ravindra Jadeja who takes a really good catch at the square leg fence. He had to keep his balance as he was just ahead of the ropes. Liam has given it away. With already a biggie in the over, this was not needed.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Hardik continues to bang it short. Ducked under.
36.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is huge! Colossal! The short ball ploy is a little too predictable now. Liam Livingstone is ready for it, he smashes it over the square leg fence. NEW BALLS PLEASE!
35.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! On off, on the shorter side again, Buttler pushes it to covers.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, defended.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Very well bowled! Sees Buttler come down the track and bowls it outside off, it is pushed to cover.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Liam steps out but almost yorks himself, he hits it down to long on for one.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Another one tossed up on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
