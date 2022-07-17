England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (0 Run) Liam Livingstone now has been hit on the helmet! This is short yet again, Liam once again wants to pull, he gets a top edge and then the ball hits him on the helmet.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Another short one, a lot more effort into this one as it gets big on the batter. Liam defends by taking one hand off the handle.
34.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has been hit with some power! He really latches onto this one. It is short and on middle, Liam seems to be waiting for it. He thumps it over the square leg fence.
34.3 overs (0 Run) One feels this is probably pre-meditated. This is short, fractionally short. Could have pulled this but ducks under it.
34.2 overs (0 Run) A short one, on the body, Liam throws the kitchen sink at it but is beaten. This is a good contest, Hardik has had the better of Liam so far in this series.
34.1 overs (3 Runs) Three! That has been timed brilliantly! On a length and around off, this is hit through covers. Iyer, the sub, gives it a chase and keeps it down to three.
Change. Hardik Pandya (4-3-2-2) is back into the attack.
33.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, slightly fuller, Buttler strokes it down to long on and takes one.
33.5 overs (2 Runs) Two this time! Fuller and outside off, Buttler reaches out for it and hits it through covers for two.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Liam pushes it through covers for one.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Tosses it above the eyeline again and lands it on leg, it is worked to mid-wicket.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Really well bowled! Nice and slow, drags the batter forward, it is driven to covers.
33.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, this is worked through square leg for one.
33.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower but slips this down the leg side. Buttler looks to flick but misses.
32.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is beautiful and the last ball spoils the over somewhat! Fuller and on off, Liam Livingstone shows the full face of the bat and times it past mid off for a boundary.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter again and around off, Buttler guides it down to third man for one.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Well fielded! That was driven nicely! Fuller and on off, Buttler strokes it on the up but to covers.
32.3 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side and on off, Buttler pushes it to mid off.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Brilliant! Odl fashion bowling! A bumper followed by a yorker. It was just outside off. Buttler was late in getting his bat down. Unlucky Krishna.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Buttler looks to play it over the keeper but misses.
31.6 overs (0 Run) A loud appeal but that was bat first! Fires it on off, Liam looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Lofted again but wide of the cover fielder and down towards long off for one.
31.4 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Buttler! The skipper comes to the fore when his side needed him to. Still though, he would know there is a lot to do. On off, this is guided through covers for one.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
31.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Lovely placement! This is fuller and on off, Buttler makes room, goes inside-out over covers for a boundary.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Just a single off the over then. It is on a length, around off. Liam Livingstone stays inside the crease and blocks it late towards third man.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Liam Livingstone stays back and blocks this length delivery towards point with an angled bat.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Good length, on top of off. Liam Livingstone yells no run as soon as he smothers it to covers.
30.3 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Jos Buttler moves across and works it to sweeper cover for one. Shikhar Dhawan makes no mistake in the deep.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Full length, on the pads, Buttler flicks it to the leg side.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Full length, angled into the pads. Jos Buttler drives it firmly back to the bowler. Prasidh Krishna is quick to bend down and collect the ball.
Match Reports
