England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! On the shorter side outside off. Buttler strokes it through covers and takes one.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, this is played through covers for one more.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is eased down to long off.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Fires it on middle, Buttler blocks.
29.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is kept out.
29.1 overs (1 Run) On off, Buttler strokes it through covers for one.
28.6 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to cover.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Another good short one, takes Liam by surprise. He fends it off.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Liam guides it to point. The fielder does well to dive to his right and save a run for his side.
28.3 overs (0 Run) A good bumper, a sharp one. Liam Livingstone evades it well.
28.2 overs (0 Run) This one stays a touch low! On a length and around middle, Liam gets his bat down in time and defends.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
27.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Jadeja is not happy with the effort in the field! Flatter and on off, Liam Livingstone pushes it through covers. It is away from the sweeper. Two taken.
27.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yes, he does! Really good from Liam Livingstone! Jadeja too tried to outsmart him but Liam adjusted well. He walks right across to look to heave it on the leg side. Jadeja fires it outside off. Liam adjusts and hits it over the cover fielder for a boundary.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Fired into the pads, defended again. No ball signaled! Liam has a gift now to get off the mark. Can he make use of it?
27.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and around off, Liam looks to push at it, it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Liam pushes it back to the bowler.
DRINKS! This early wicket by Jadeja allows all the players to take a breather as the umpire signals a drinks break. England were looking solid with the pair of Buttler-Ali moving along really well, although the latter slipped out. Is this the opening India were after? Can they make the most of it? We shall find out soon. Liam Livingstone joins his skipper in the middle. He can go berserk if he wishes too.
27.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Jadeja comes on and he strikes! Breaks the stand that had started to flourish. Moeen looks to play the sweep, Jadeja fires it on middle. It goes off the glove and Pant takes a good catch down the leg side. Timely wicket as the two were really getting a move on. Moeen walks back after getting off to yet another start.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around middle and leg. Jos Buttler flicks it to the leg side. Just two runs off the over then.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Ali pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on middle. This one zips through. Ali tries to clip it away but gets it back to the bowler off the outer half.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Mohammad Shami serves it on a length, outside off, from around the wicket. Moeen Ali stays back and defends it out watchfully.
26.2 overs (1 Run) A short ball, on the body. Jos Buttler pulls it to deep square leg for a single. The stand moves to 74.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Full length, outside off. Jos Buttler drives it to cover but not in the gap.
25.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, tucked to square leg. An expensive over by Yuzvendra Chahal. 16 runs off it. These two batters seem to be settled now.
25.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Second maximum of the over! Moeen Ali gets into the act now. It is full and outside off. Moeen Ali goes down on one knee and slog sweeps it over the wide long on fence for a biggie.
25.4 overs (2 Runs) It is tossed up, full and outside off. Ali gets it to third man off the outside edge. They take a couple.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Fraction short, outside off. Butter stays back and cuts it to deep point for a single.
25.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Jos Buttler is attacking the spinner really well. It is tossed up, full and on off. Jos Buttler dances down the track and smokes it over the long on fence for a maximum.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, around off, this one turns in a touch. Moeen Ali flicks it to square leg off his pads and crosses.
Match Reports
- England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.3 overs, England are 163/5. The live updates of England vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in England vs India, 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through England vs India, 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, England vs India, England vs India live score, England vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the England vs India, 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.