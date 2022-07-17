England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row! Shami goes full and outside off. Jos Buttler leans in and drives it to mid off. He finds the fielder. Mohammad Shami starts his second spell on a good note.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Full length, on off. Jos Buttler defends it to the on side.
24.4 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Slower one, on the pads. Ali fails to flick it away. The ball rolls out to square leg off his pads. They collect a leg bye.
24.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Jos Buttler cuts it to deep point for one.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off, blocked out.
24.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off, this one zips through. Moeen Ali it taken aback by the extra bounce. He lobs it to the leg side. They take one.
Change! Mohammad Shami comes back on! He has a record against Buttler, not sure why he was not got on earlier.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Full, on leg, Ali flicks it through square leg for a single.
23.5 overs (1 Run) A single now as this is worked through covers.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Buttler pushes it to cover, straight to the fielder.
23.3 overs (0 Run) On off, driven to covers.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Floated and full, on the stumps. Jos Buttler blocks it out.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Ali pushes it to long on for one.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Another crisp drive but for one! On off, this is pushed wide of mid off for one.
22.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has been smacked! This could well be the momentum changing over! This is short and Moeen takes on the challenge of pulling it. He hammers it over the square leg fence.
22.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wonderful timing again! Fuller and on off, this is caressed through covers for a boundary.
22.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shorter and down leg, Moeen lets it through. Wided.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Goes short again, Buttler was ready for it, he pulls it through mid-wicket for one this time.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Now follows the boundary with a single as this is pushed through covers.
22.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely timing! Shorter and around off, Moeen opens the face of the bat and guides it past point for a boundary.
21.6 overs (2 Runs) Touch short, outside off. Jos Buttler punches it through covers for a brace. 10 runs off the over. England are lifting the mood around the stadium now.
21.5 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked back to the bowler.
21.4 overs (2 Runs) This is really good running! Floated and full, on off. Jos Buttler chops it to point and take two.
21.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! ALL THE WAY! Jos Buttler is on a roll now. It is very full and on off. Jos Buttler gets low and tonks it over the long on fence for a maximum.
21.2 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked out.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Buttler pushes it out.
20.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off, blocked out. Three dots in a row to end the over.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a good length, it flies off the deck as well, on the bodyline. Moeen Ali does not read it quickly but gets his blade up in time to block it out.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Woah! Mohammed Siraj comes up with a beauty. A scrambled seam this time, on a length, just outside off, shaping away a touch. Moeen Ali tries to chase it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Full length, outside off. Jos Buttler strides and tries to drive it away to the off side. It takes the inner half and goes towards mid on. They take one.
20.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length ball, angled down leg. Jos Buttler tries to flick it away but misses. Wide called.
20.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jos Buttler looks to be back at his best after getting struck twice on his helmet. This is short and outside off, which gives freedom to Buttler to extend his arms. He does so and pulls it powerfully through mid-wicket for a boundary.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Full length, angled down leg. Buttler blocks it out.
