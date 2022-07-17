England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
19.5 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe! Looped up, around off. Ali drives it aerially towards mid off. There is no fielder inside the circle and they take one.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off. Buttler pushes it to the left of the bowler. Chahal puts in a dive to his left but the ball sneaks through. They take one.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Moeen Ali lunges and flicks it to mid-wicket for another single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Much straighter, on middle. Jos Buttler drives it to mid off with soft hands and crosses.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Looped up, on the pads, Buttler tucks it to square leg.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Full length, outside off. Moeen Ali drives it to point on the up. The fielder makes a sharp stop. A great over by Mohammed Siraj comes to an end. An over in which Jos Buttler donned three different helmets.
The physio is out yet again as Buttler is struck on the helmet again. Another concussion check will be done.
18.5 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Back of a length, on the body. Jos Buttler misses his heave across the line. The ball lobs towards third man off the helmet. They cross for a leg bye.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Jos Buttler goes for the punch but gets it back to the bowler off the inner half.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Nips back in! A length ball, outside off, shaping in. Jos Buttler plays all around it and gets rapped on his pads. Going down leg.
The physio is out to have a look! To do the mandatory concussion check! He seems fine now and is good to go. It took some time as they were getting his helmet changed.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on the bodyline. Jos Buttler tries to go for the hook shot but misses. He gets pinged on his helmet. Mohammed Siraj checks up on the batter and the English skipper shows a thumbs up. Although the physio will make his way out for the mandatory concussion check.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Buttler pushes it to cover.
18.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Mohammed Siraj starts his second spell with a loosener. It is full, angled down leg. Jos Buttler tries to flick it away but misses. Rishabh Pant makes a full-stretched dive to his left to make a sharp stop. Wided.
Change! Mohammed Siraj is back on.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Jos Buttler pushes it to point for a single. Just two runs off the over then.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Floated and full, on middle and leg. Jos Buttler defends it to mid on.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Chahal gives it a good flight and lands it outside off. Ali drives it to covers for one.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly quicker and outside off. Moeen Ali tries to drive it away but gets beaten on the outside edge.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Moeen Ali fends it to first slip.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Chahal starts his spell with a dot! Loopy ball, full and on off. Ali drives it to cover on the up but finds the fielder.
Change! Yuzvendra Chahal is on!
16.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Ali cuts it to backward point for a single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on the pads, Ali flicks it to mid-wicket.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off, moving away. Moeen Ali sways away from the line of the delivery.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! It is touch fuller, outside off, shaping away from the left-hander. Moeen Ali looks to drive it through the off side but only connects with thin air.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Ali hangs back and pushes it to point.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, wide outside off. Jos Buttler reaches out and drives it towards mid off. Hardik Pandya fumbles there which allows the batters to cross. Pandya puts his hand up and apologises.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Finally a short ball comes out. It is on middle. Ali ducks under it. Third maiden over for Hardik Pandya, this one is wicketless.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Five dots in a row! Fraction short, on the body. Ali lifts his front leg and tries to pull it away. Moeen Ali misses and gets hit on his body.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Good length, at 132 clicks. Moeen Ali stays inside the crease and defends it out.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on top of off. This one does not angle across. Moeen Ali closes the face of the blade and nudges it to mid-wicket.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on leg. Ali blocks it out watchfully.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Hardik Pandya is bowling with fire here. A sharp bouncer, on off. Ali ducks under it without any hesitation. Well, there is some change in field. Short leg comes in place with a short square leg fielder.
Match Reports
- England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the England vs India, 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.2 overs, England are 95/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of England vs India, 2022 today match between England and India. Everything related to England and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with England vs India live score. Do check for England vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.