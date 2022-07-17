England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Jos Buttler cuts it to deep point for a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on the pads, Jos Buttler flicks it to the leg side.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Just short! It is full and on off. Jos Buttler leans in and drives it towards mid off on the up with soft hands. Axar Patel runs forward, puts in a dive but is unable to gather the ball safely.
14.2 overs (0 Run) This one zips past the off pole. It is on a length, outside off, nips in off the deck. Jos Buttler stays rooted inside the crease and goes for the drive, but gets beaten on the inside edge.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Incredible shot. A length ball, outside off. Jos Buttler drives it through the gap at covers on the front foot and finds the boundary.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Incredible start by Hardik Pandya. His spell until now reads 3-2-2-2. A wicket-maiden for the all-rounder. Length ball, on off. Ali blocks it out watchfully.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! Back of a length, on leg stump. Ali ducks under this time as well.
13.4 overs (0 Run) A sharp bouncer this time, on middle. Ali ducks under it and leaves it alone.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on middle. Ali stays back and fends it out on the back foot.
DRINKS! Hardik Pandya picks up his second wicket and India have their noses in front yet again in this innings. Pandya and Krishna are bowling really well in tandem here and would be aiming to take a couple more wickets to see the tail of England. Moeen Ali is the new man in for the hosts. Can he take his side to safer shores?
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Hardik Pandya follows a dot ball with a wicket. This is his second wicket and big one as India sees the back of Ben Stokes. Hardik Pandya thinks like a batsman here. He sees Stokes coming down the track and rushes him with a shorter delivery, on middle and leg. The ball gets big on Stokes, he tries to heave across the line with a short jab but could not got through with his shot. It flies off the top edge above the batter to his right. Hardik Pandya sprints forward and gathers the ball safely. India back on the driving seat here.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Ben Stokes fends it out to safety. Pandya starts his third over with a dot.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Outside off, Buttler waits and then guides it past point for two.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Fails to find the gap again! Length and on off, this is guided to point.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Confusion but safe! Shorter and around off, Buttler guides it towards point and wants a run, he comes quite someway down the track but is sent back.
12.4 overs (1 Run) That is a good short one! Outside off, left alone. Wided though, it was a tad too high.
12.3 overs (1 Run) He gets off strike too! On middle, Stokes looks to defend, it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) A quick run! Shorter and on off, this is pushed towards cover for one. Stokes now gets on strike.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Well stopped! Shorter and on off, Buttler guides it towards point. The fielder dives to his left and stops it well.
11.6 overs (1 Run) This will make Buttler feel good! He gets off the mark on the 9th ball he faces! Shorter and outside off, this is cut through point for one.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Pressure building on Jos here! Good length and on off, Buttler guides it to point.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length and on off, this is blocked.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Buttler is still to get off the mark! Short and on off, this is pushed to covers.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, this is guided to point.
11.1 overs (1 Run) A good short one, well-directed. Stokes looks to pull, it goes more off the splice down to fine leg for one.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Went hard at the ball there! Length and on off, Buttler looks to drive it on the up, it goes uppishly but lands short of the fielder at cover. Another good over from India. Consecutive ones.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled again! Length and on off, Buttler plays it to point.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, makes the batter play again. It is pushed to cover.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Gets off strike! On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
10.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! All of a sudden, the ball has started to do a bit again. Length and on off, this lands on off and then moves away. Stokes pushes at it and gets beaten.
10.1 overs (0 Run) This one zips through! Back of a length and on middle, defended.
