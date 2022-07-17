England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Jos Buttler, the English skipper says they wanted to bat. Adds it may swing at the start but he is happy. States it is going to be a good game, a good crowd and he is excited. Informs they are unchanged.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India, says it looks like a good track and it seems like it won't change a lot. Adds it is a series decider and on this tour they have played some good cricket but they got their learnings from last game and they don't want to repeat those mistakes. Adds they have bowled well in this tour so far and he hopes that continues. Informs they have one change, Bumrah sits out due to injury and Siraj comes in.
England (Unchanged Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C/WK), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj (In for Jasprit Bumrah), Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of India. They have opted to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - The deck is hard, the pacers will get a good carry. There is some grass on the track as well to not let the heat crack it up.
