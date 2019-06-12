 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cycling

Seriously Injured Chris Froome Out Of Tour De France 

Updated: 12 June 2019 20:28 IST

Chris Froome had been speeding downhill with teammate Wout Poels when a gust of wind blew him off track, making him hit a wall.

Seriously Injured Chris Froome Out Of Tour De France 
The Kenyan born Chris Froome first won Tour de France in 2013 with Team Sky. © AFP

Chris Froome will miss the Tour de France after hitting a wall and suffering severe injuries in a training accident at the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday, Team Ineos leader Dave Brailsford has confirmed. "It's clear he'll take no part in the Tour," Brailsford told French television while four time Tour de France winner Froome was being treated at the scene in a parked ambulance. "He is in a very, very serious condition," said Brailsford, adding that the racer was having difficulty speaking and would be helicoptered to hospital.

A witness at the scene of the accident said Froome had suffered an open fracture of the femur and had suffered other injuries too, notably to his elbows.

Brailsford said Froome had been speeding downhill with teammate Wout Poels when a gust of wind blew him off track, making him hit a wall.

"They were going very fast and the wind got his front wheel and sent him straight into the wall," Brailsford said in French.

"He's in a very, very serious condition and he could hardly speak. He'll be helicoptered to either Lyon or Saint-Etienne hospital within a few minutes," said the Welshman.

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme was swift to wish Froome a speedy recovery.

"We hope he gets well soon. The Tour de France won't be the same without him. Chris Froome has been the central character at the Tour since 2013," he said.

The Kenyan born Froome, who combines top level time-trialing skills with a fearsome prowess for climbing, first won the Tour in 2013 with Team Sky.

He went on to further Tour de France wins in 2015, 2016 and 2017, he also won the 2017 Vuelta a Espana and the 2018 Giro d'Italia, making him the greatest Grand Tour rider of his generation.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cycling
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Chris Froome will miss the Tour de France after hitting a wall
  • Chris Froome suffered an open fracture of the femur
  • Chris Froome is the greatest Grand Tour rider of his generation
Related Articles
Doping Cheat Lance Armstrong Says He "Wouldn
Doping Cheat Lance Armstrong Says He "Wouldn't Change A Thing"
Chris Froome Wants Tour Win For Team Sky
Chris Froome Wants Tour Win For Team Sky's 10th Birthday Gift
Geraint Thomas
Geraint Thomas' Tour de France Trophy Stolen
Geraint Thomas Wins Tour de France As Alexander Kristoff Takes Final Stage
Geraint Thomas Wins Tour de France As Alexander Kristoff Takes Final Stage
Geraint Thomas Virtually Secures
Geraint Thomas Virtually Secures 'Incredible' Tour De France Title
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.