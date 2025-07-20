The 32nd edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle culminated in a grand celebration of fitness and a strong message against substance abuse with Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya riding a cycle along with a massive crowd of over 3000 individuals here at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus in Varanasi, according to a release from SAI media. Mansukh Mandaviya emphasised the importance of keeping the nation's youth away from drugs and encouraged the large crowd gathered at the BHU campus to adopt an active lifestyle saying, "A healthy body can only lead to a healthy mind and a healthy mind can only catalyse the nation towards Viksit Bharat," as quoted from a release by SAI media.

The special edition of nationwide cycling initiative was organised in partnership with several educational institutions including Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidayalaya Sangathan, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), DAV College Management Committee, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and Bal Bharati Public School.

"Sundays on Cycle has transformed into a jan andolan (mass movement). Today, all the educational institutions took part in the Nasha-Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat campaign at more than 6000 locations across the sub-continent. We can only fulfil our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision of a Viksit Bharat by eradicating addiction amongst youth. The Government's objective through this initiative is that the country's youth remain fit and healthy and become vital cogs in the nation's progress," Mandaviya said.

Mandaviya was joined by Hon'ble Union Minister of State of Youth Affairs and Sports Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Hon'ble Sports Minister of Uttar Pradesh Girish Chandra Yadav,l, Hon'ble MLA from Varanasi North Ravindra Jaiswal, Hon'ble MLA from Pindra Varanasi Sh. Awdesh Singh, Hon'ble MLA from Varanasi Cantt Saurav Srivastava, Hon'ble MLC Dharmendra Singh, Hon'ble MLC Hansraj, Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi S. Rajalingam and Regional Director of SAI Netaji Subhash Regional Centre, Lucknow Atma Prakash, among others.

The cyclists rode through the lush green and serene environment inside the Banaras Hindu University campus traversing through iconic locations like Sir Sunderlal Hospital, Malviya Bhawan, Birla Hostel, IIT Chauraha, Vishwanath Temple and then returning to the starting point Amphitheatre Ground. A sizeable crowd also took part in yoga, meditation and Zumba sessions making the event a grand celebration of fitness.

"Under the guidance of our Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised across the length and breadth of the country. We are getting some terrific response from the citizens for this initiative. Today, we organised the cycling campaign at BHU campus and I am very happy to say that a massive crowd cycled with us here. The youth understands the disadvantages of indulging in drugs. Somewhere we needed to make a start and the message is clear that only a healthy youth can lead to a prosperous nation," Raksha Khadse told reporters later.

The Delhi edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle saw an enthusiastic turnout this week, with over 1000 school students from more than 300 schools across the National Capital Region joining the national cycling drive. India international cyclists Esow Alben, Mayuri Lute and Sushikala Agashe were present to motivate the young participants.

"As a cyclist, it makes me really happy. I went to my hometown in Andaman recently for my holidays and saw that the Fit India Sundays on Cycle is active there too. People are taking these events to higher levels and I'm happy to see more and more Indians getting involved in fitness," said Esow, bronze medalist at 2022 Asian Cycling Championships.

Conducted in collaboration with Raahgiri Foundation, the event also included yoga, Zumba, rope skipping, badminton, as well as school games zone featuring fun activities like snake & ladder, carrom, chess, mini golf, and ludo.

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Rope Skipping team led by Shikha Gupta, Raahgiri Foundation, My Bikes and MY Bharat. The cycling drive is organised simultaneously in capitals of all States and Union Territories besides SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India centres (KICs) across various age groups.

