Zimbabwe's Brian Vitori Suspended From Bowling In International Cricket

Zimbabwe's Brian Vitori was suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after the Event Panel of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 confirmed that the left-arm fast bowler uses an illegal bowling action. Vitori, a 28-year-old left-arm fast bowler, was reported by the match officials following his side's match against Nepal on Sunday.

"As per Article 3.6.2 of the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations, Vitori's bowling action was filmed in the next match he played after being reported, which was against Afghanistan on Tuesday, and the video footage of his bowling spells were provided to the Event Panel of Helen Bayne and Mark King, who are both members of the ICC Panel of Human Movement Specialists, for analysis and assessment," ICC said in a statement.

"Following its review, the Event Panel concluded that Vitori employs an illegal bowling action, and, as such, in accordance with Article 6.5 of the regulations, he has been immediately suspended from bowling in international cricket," the release said.

Vitori's suspension shall remain in place until such time he submits to an assessment of his bowling action at an ICC approved Testing Center and the assessment concludes that his bowling action is legal.

Zimbabwe will replace Vitori with Richard Ngarava.