Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates: Zimbabwe Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs Pakistan
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Live Updates: Zimbabwe are all set to face Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match series in Bulawayo on Tuesday.
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Live Updates: Zimbabwe are all set to face Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match series in Bulawayo on Tuesday. The hosts are currently leading the series 1-0 and will now look to gain an unassailable lead over Pakistan. On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan and co will be giving their best, in order to bounce back from the loss in 1st ODI. Earlier on Sunday, Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 80 runs in a rain-shortened 1st ODI match. (Live Scorecard)
2nd ODI, Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 3 ODI Series, 2024, Nov 26, 2024
Play In Progress
ZIM
37/2 (6.4)
PAK
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 5.55
Batsman
Dion Myers
24 (15)
Craig Ervine
2* (9)
Bowler
Abrar Ahmed
13/1 (3)
Haris Rauf
14/0 (1.4)
Topics mentioned in this article
ZIM vs PAK, 2nd ODI, Live Updates
1 run.
FOUR! One for the highlights package from Dion Myers. Pitched-up on off, Dion Myers moves in and just nails the off-drive to perfection for a boundary. Dion Myers looks in sublime touch.
Quicker and fuller on leg, Craig Ervine defends this one to close the over. A maiden from Abrar Ahmed.
Short of a length on leg, Craig Ervine tucks this towards short mid-wicket for no run.
Flipper on the pads, Craig Ervine flicks this but straight to square leg.
Tossed up on off, Craig Ervine blocks this out solidly.
Full and touch wide of off, Craig Ervine cuts this off the back foot towards backward point for no run.
Quicker and flatter on off, Craig Ervine blocks this on leg. Abrar Ahmed has been bowling well so far.
On a length wide outside off, Dion Myers shoulders arms it back to Rizwan.
Good length around off, Dion Myers leaves it.
WIDE! On a length, down the leg. Dion Myers misses the flick as the keeper collects it. Wided.
FOUR! Dion Myers, on long is such a pleasing sight to the fans. Pitched-up on off, Dion Myers leans ahead and drives this wide of cover-point to his right for a boundary. Dion Myers has hit some classic boundary in this innings so far.
On a length around middle and leg, Dion Myers tucks this through square leg for a couple.
Good length on off, Dion Myers pushes this towards mid off for no run.
Full and wide of off, Dion Myers jams this out on off.
Fuller around off, Craig Ervine keeps it out on leg. An expensive over from Abrar Ahmed but a wickets makes up for it.
Craig Ervine walks out next.
OUT! TIMBER! A gem of a delivery from Abrar Ahmed and he gets his maiden ODI wicket. Flighted around off, too full for Joylord Gumbie to flick this. Joylord Gumbie falls over as he looks to flick and ends up missing a straight one. The ball goes on and thumps into the stumps. Joylord Gumbie departs.
Fuller on the pads, Dion Myers sweeps this but the fielder at short leg gets a bit of hand to it and keeps it down to one.
FOUR! This time to the leg side. Fuller on the pads, Dion Myers stays inside the crease and sweeps this wide to the left of short fine leg for a boundary. Boundary are coming thick and fast for Zimbabwe.