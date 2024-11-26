Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Live Updates: Zimbabwe are all set to face Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match series in Bulawayo on Tuesday. The hosts are currently leading the series 1-0 and will now look to gain an unassailable lead over Pakistan. On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan and co will be giving their best, in order to bounce back from the loss in 1st ODI. Earlier on Sunday, Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 80 runs in a rain-shortened 1st ODI match. (Live Scorecard)