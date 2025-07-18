Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series: Zimbabwe will be looking for their first victory in the series when they face New Zealand in their second game. The Sikandar Raza-led side faced South Africa in their first game and suffered a five-wicket defeat in it. It was the series-opener. In the second game, the Proteas came up against the Blackcaps where Mitchell Santner and Co. registered a 21-run win. Tim Robinson hit 75 not out off 57 and Bevon Jacobs smashed 44 not out off 30 as New Zealand posted 173 for 5 in 20 overs after their top and middle order, barring Robinson and Jacobs, failed. Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy picked three wickets apiece as the Blackcaps bundled out their opponents for 152.

In the first game of the series, South Africa restricted Zimbabwe to 141 for 6 in 20 overs as George Linde returned figures of 3 for 10. Rubin Hermann (45) and Dewald Brevis (41) won the game for the Proteas after the top-order failed.

When will the Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match take place?

The Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match will be held on Friday, July 18.

Where will the Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match be held?

The Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match will be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

What time will the Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match start?

The Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match will start at 4:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match in India?

The Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match in India?

The Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match will live streamed on FanCode app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)