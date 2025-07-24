ZIM vs NZ T20I Tri-Series Live Updates: Already out of contention for a place in the final, hosts Zimbabwe eye a consolation win over New Zealand in the last round robin fixture of their T20I tri-series in Harare. Brian Bennett has scored 112 in three matches for the hosts and will look to bow out with a bang. New Zealand, on the other hand, sit top with three wins in as many, including two over South Africa, who they will face in Saturday's final. Matt Henry leads the wicket charts with six scalps to his name while Jacob Duffy and skipper Mitchell Santner have bagged five and four respectively. (Live Scorecard)