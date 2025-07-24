Story ProgressBack to home
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Live Score Updates Zim T20I Tri-Series
ZIM vs NZ T20I Tri-Series Live Updates: Already out of contention for a place in the final, hosts Zimbabwe eye a consolation win over New Zealand in the last round robin fixture.
ZIM vs NZ T20I Tri-Series Live Updates: Already out of contention for a place in the final, hosts Zimbabwe eye a consolation win over New Zealand in the last round robin fixture of their T20I tri-series in Harare. Brian Bennett has scored 112 in three matches for the hosts and will look to bow out with a bang. New Zealand, on the other hand, sit top with three wins in as many, including two over South Africa, who they will face in Saturday's final. Matt Henry leads the wicket charts with six scalps to his name while Jacob Duffy and skipper Mitchell Santner have bagged five and four respectively. (Live Scorecard)
Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Brian Bennett, Dion Myers (in for Wessly Madhevere), Clive Madande, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tim Seifert, Tim Robinson (In for Devon Conway), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman (in for Daryl Mitchell), Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(C), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry (in for Adam Milne), Ish Sodhi, Will O'Rourke.
Toss Update - New Zealand have won the toss and opted to BAT.
New Zealand, meanwhile, have ticked most boxes. Tim Seifert and Devon Conway have been among the runs, with Tim Robinson and Bevon Jacobs making the most of their chances. The bowling unit, led by Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy, has been potent, while Mitchell Santner and Adam Milne have provided control through the middle overs. Santner’s men will look to maintain their unbeaten run and carry momentum into the final. So, can New Zealand continue their dominance, or will Zimbabwe find one last spark to give their fans something to cheer about? Toss and team news coming up shortly. Stay tuned!
The Zimbabwean batters have struggled, failing to cross the 150-run mark in each of their outings. While Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza, and Ryan Burl have shown flashes of form, they’ve lacked consistent support. With the ball, Richard Ngarava and Tinotenda Maposa have been standout performers, but the team needs a collective lift to finish their campaign on a high. Zimbabwe are reeling from three straight defeats and will be hoping to bow out of the tournament with a spirited performance in front of their home crowd.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Match 6 in the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025. Today’s clash sees hosts Zimbabwe take on New Zealand at the Harare Sports Club. While this fixture may be a dead rubber in terms of qualification with Zimbabwe already out of the running, it still promises intrigue, pride, and a chance for both teams to fine-tune their game. New Zealand, meanwhile, have been dominant, winning all three of their matches so far and booking a place in the final with a game to spare.
As the T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2025 reaches its final league stage, all eyes turn to the sixth and penultimate match of the tournament, featuring the hosts Zimbabwe taking on an in-form New Zealand at the Harare Sports Club. This match might be a dead rubber in terms of qualification for the final, but both teams will be eager to end their league stage on a high. New Zealand have been the dominant force in this tri-series, showcasing their all-round brilliance by winning all three of their matches so far. Their consistent performances have already secured them a spot in the final on Saturday, where they are scheduled to face South Africa. For the Blackcaps, this game will serve as a crucial final dress rehearsal to fine-tune their strategies and maintain winning momentum before the championship clash. On the other hand, it has been a forgettable series for the home team, Zimbabwe. They have endured a challenging run, losing all three of their matches against both South Africa and New Zealand. While their chances of reaching the final are now extinguished, they will be playing for pride and a much-needed victory in front of their home crowd. A win here would provide a significant morale boost and offer some positive takeaways from the series.