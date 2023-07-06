Zaka Ashraf has been appointed as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) ten-member management committee for a period of four months, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. The Prime Minister of Pakistan has approved a new PCB management committee for four months amid a delay in the election process due to ongoing legal disputes in various courts. Former Pakistan batter Zaheer Abbas is also among the members of the management committee.

The PCB elections were to be held on June 27 but it was postponed after a number of writ petitions filed by former management committee members in various high courts challenging the formation of the governing body.

The Balochistan High Court has issued a stay order on the elections for the new Pakistan Cricket Board chairman till July 17.

The High Court was hearing a case that claimed that the governing board of the PCB was formed in violation of the 2014 constitution. The Court did not hear the PCB's arguments and issued notices to all stakeholders to attend the next session.

The ministry for inter-provincial coordination (IPC), in its summary to the prime minister who is also the patron-in-chief of the PCB, cited that the numerous litigations which may hinder the smooth functioning of the PCB are due to the "inefficiency" of Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, the incumbent election commissioner of the PCB.

The ministry wrote that "given the litigations, and in the wake of imminent International Cricket events & major decisions at International Council of Cricket, and to ensure seamless and efficient management at the helm of PCB, proposes the constitution of a new Management Committee for a period of four months as a measure to remove the difficulties arising out of the current scenario... Ministry is of the considered view that Rana may be removed from his position, and Mahmood Iqbal Khakwani, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, may be appointed as new Commissioner of PCB".

Ten people make up the board of the PCB: two members selected by the Prime Minister, four regional representatives and four service representatives. These participants would then vote to elect the new chairman. The chairman of the PCB Board of Governors is chosen by the Prime Minister and serves a three-year tenure. Ashraf was the clear favourite.

Najam Sethi was the last PCB chairman, but he was a temporary appointment.

