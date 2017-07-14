Zaheer Khan's Contract With Team India Will Be For 150 Days A Year, Says Sourav Ganguly

Team India's coaching imbroglio doesn't seem to be ending, with the newly-appointed bowling coach, Zaheer Khan, to only be available for 150 days. "Zaheer was contacted for 150 days per year," former India captain and Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) member Sourav Ganguly informed reporters in Kolkata on Friday. While the BCCI has already clarified in a statement that Zaheer's appointment is on a tour-to-tour basis, it is now understood that he will be spending around five months with the Indian team.



Zaheer reportedly did not wish to commit more than 100 days but with CAC insisting, it is now a done deal for 150 days.



There was no end to controversy surrounding India cricket head coach appointment as even after Ravi Shastri was picked by CAC, there was drama surrounding the appointment of support staff.



Fresh controversy started when reports emerged on Thursday that Shastri was unhappy with Zaheer's appointment as he wanted to bring his trusted man Bharat Arun for the job.



Reports in some quarters claimed that the Committee of Administrators (CoA) felt that the CAC, comprising Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, went out of their ambit in picking the coach.



Hurt by these criticism and reports, the CAC wrote a letter to the CoA chairman Vinod Rai and said the appointments were made after informing the new coach Shastri and India captain Virat Kohli.



The CoA later issued a media release and clarified that Zaheer and Dravid have been appointed as consultants and they would be a part of the team during specific overseas tours.

(With PTI Inputs)