Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Secret Behind Dream Spell Vs England In 3rd T20I

Yuzvendra Chahal said he was rewarded for his consistent outside off stump line Vs England in 3rd T20. © BCCI

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal put England batsmen to the sword in the the third and final Twenty20 International at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday night. Chahal registered figures of six for 25 runs in his four overs -- the best by an Indian bowler in T20I history, and the third best overall. The leg-spinner revealed that he had a plan, which was to bowl outside the off-stump, and it was executed to perfection after being discussed with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Chahal's superlative effort helped India beat England by 75 runs and clinch the T20I series 2-1, completing a Tour sweep over the English -- having won the Test and ODI series as well.

Chahal was rewarded with the 'Man of the Match' as well as the 'Man of the Series' awards.

"When Joe Root and Eoin Morgan were going great guns, I planned to bowl to them on the off side after discussing it with Mahi (Dhoni) and Virat bhai, because hitting becomes difficult by maintaining that line," Chahal said at the post-match press conference.

"When England were bowling, the ball was turning a lot and gripping and also coming off the pitch slowly. Therefore, I planned to bowl fuller to Billings and Jason Roy with the new ball because they are good batsmen. Then I watched Mishy (Mishra) bhai - he was getting turn and varying the pace of the ball, which I adopted. That helped me get wickets," he said.

India skipper Virat Kohli knows the potential the young leg-spinner, having captained him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli singled out Chahal for special praise.

"We have lot of spinners available in middle overs, who are wicket-taking bowlers - who are not just run-containing bowlers. That is why I would back someone like Chahal, and that is why in IPL, I play him in most of the games. He never says no to bowl at any situation and that is why he ends up taking more wickets," Kohli said.

Chahal said his aim was to get at least three wickets even if he went for 40 runs in the stipulated four overs because he knew bowlers would go for runs for the ground is smaller.

"I have not played that many matches for India, but whenever I play in Bengaluru, I feel it is like my home. I have taken wickets here. I would like to continue with this kind of performance in the upcoming domestic and IPL matches."

(With AFP Inputs)