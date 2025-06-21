RJ Mahvash has been trolled a lot ever since she has been spotted with India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. She was seen with the spinner at the Champions Trophy this year and then supporting Punjab Kings during Indian Premier League 2025. Mahvash, who herself is a social media celebrity, has already claimed to be 'single' but the fact that she is constantly spotted with Chahal has intensified dating rumours between the two. However, this is not it. Mahvash is even trolled by many on social media, claiming that it is her bond with Chahal that has made her career.

She has finally broken silence over the trolls and responded with proof. Mahvash shared a timeline of her career, showing how she progressed over the years with hard work.

The post was captioned, “Jab tak khud ke liye nahi bologe, koi tumhare liye nahi bolega" (If you don't speak for yourself, no one will).

“I've been in this industry since 2019. Come, I'll show you what I've done before all this," she says in the video.

A couple of months ago, Mahavash had shared a statement on her relationship status.

"I am very much single, and I don't understand the concept of marriage in today's time," Mahvash said during a podcast before explaining her stance on modern-day relationships.

"I am someone who would date only when I have to marry. I don't go on casual dates because I will only date someone I want to get married to. I am that person, like in the film Dhoom, who sees his wife and kids behind the bike."

"Shaadi ka concept samajh nahi aa raha hai (I don't understand the concept of marriage), so I have put a halt to it," Mahvash further said.

In a shock revelation during the podcast, Mahvash also revealed that she was engaged at the age of 19 but had to call it off when she turned 21. Hence, she doesn't rush into anything that doesn't have the promise of a potential future.

"I was engaged at the age of 19, and I called it off at the age of 21. Growing up in a small town like Aligarh, our only conditioning was that we needed to find a good husband and get married. That used to be our goal," she added.