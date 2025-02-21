Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma have filed for divorce. The news of their divorce was doing rounds on social media for months. Both shared cryptic posts on the internet, hinting that they had gone their separate ways. But, none of them firmly spoke on the topic to highlight possible reasons behind the decision. There were reports that claimed the couple's final hearing and all necessary formalities took place at the Bandra Family Court on Thursday, where both were physically present. However, Dhanashree's lawyer has said that the proceedings are still underway.

"I have no comments to make on the proceedings, the matter is currently sub judice. The media should fact-check before reporting, as a lot of misleading information is being circulated," Dhanashree's lawyer Aditi Mohan said in a statement released to the press on Friday.

According to a report in ABP news, the judge advised the couple to seek counseling, which lasted for about 45 minutes. After the counselling session, the judge was informed that both wanted to part ways with mutual consent.

It was further revealed that Chahal and Dhanashree were living separately for the past 18 months. When asked about the possible reason behind seeking divorce, the couple said that had 'compatibility issues'.

Chahal shared a post on social media right before the final hearing which read: "God has protected me more times than I can count. So I can only imagine the times I've been rescued that I don't even know about. Thank you, God, for always being there, even when I don't know it. Amen."

Dhanashree also shared a message about faith on her Instagram account. "From stressed to blessed. Isn't it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you're stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good."

While neither mentioned the word divorce in the posts, the gist of the messages says it all.