Yuvraj Singh Says 'Happy Times Ahead' With Hazel Keech As Wedding Date Nears

Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech in Bali. The couple got engaged in the Indonesian city in 2015.

As Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech are all set to tie the nuptial knot on November 30, the ace cricketer is clearly excited about the upcoming event.

Yuvraj posted a picture of him and Hazel together on social media saying 'To happy times ahead!'

Meanwhile, adequate arrangements are being made at spiritual Dera of Baba Ram Singh Ganduan Wale in village Duffera in Fatehgarh Sahib, where the couple will get the blessings of Dera Head Baba Ram Singh.

Hazel will visit the Dera, located on Sirhind-Chandigarh Road in Fatehgarh Sahib, second time on the wedding day. She and Yuvraj had earlier visited the Dera after their engagement.

Some repair works are being done at the Dera, the sources said. The wedding at the Dera will be performed as per Sikh rites and Anand Karaj ceremony of the couple will be attended by only close friends and family members.

Yuvraj's mother Shabnam Singh is a devotee of Baba Ram Singh, who has been their religious mentor. Yuvraj and his mother used to visit the Dera of Baba Ram Singh and village Hansali Dera of late Baba Ajit Singh Hansali Wale.

Not only Yuvraj but his friend and fellow cricketer Harbhajan Singh too used to visit these deras. Both the deras have agriculture land and community kitchen (langar) is served round the clock.

Yuvraj and his mother have personally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the wedding.

