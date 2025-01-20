India skipper Rohit Sharma made a young fan's day by sharing an adorable moment with him on Sunday. This cute interaction took place during the 50th anniversary celebrations of the iconic Wankhede Stadium, organised by the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA). Several former and present cricketers such as Rohit, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Ajinkya Rahane, graced the event and made the celebrations memorable. Wankhede has been a ground where many iconic moments of Indian cricket, including the Cricket World Cup title win in 2011 and Sachin's farewell match in 2013, took place.

During the anniversary celebration on Sunday, a young fan, wearing India's jersey, walked up to Rohit and asked for an autograph on a bat. Rohit fulfilled his fan's demand by signing the bat and then went on to raise his hand to give a fist-bump. However, the young fan did not this notice and excitedly collected his bat and ran away.

Rohit Sharma giving autograph to a young fan.pic.twitter.com/knHLKo8moW — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 19, 2025

The Indian skipper was left embarrassed as batter Ajinkya Rahane, who was seated beside him, laughed after seeing all this. Few second later, someone prompted the young fan to go back to Rohit and he returned and gave a fist-bump to the Mumbai Indians star.

Mumbai's legendary and women's players from both domestic and international cricket were also present at the event. All echoed the significance the stadium has had in shaping their career and India's overall cricketing journey. The essence of Mumbai's cricketing legacy that produces talented players year-on-year, also came to the forefront in deliberations among the star players.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, sent a letter to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and its fans, congratulating them on the 50th anniversary of Wankhede Stadium.

To mark the occasion, the MCA office-bearers and Apex Council Members released a coffee table book and commemorative stamp celebrating the esteemed legacy of Wankhede Stadium, amidst the presence of cricketing legends and other dignitaries. The evening got even brighter with a photo-op with the ICC Champions Trophy and a cheerful 75th birthday celebration of Sunil Gavaskar.