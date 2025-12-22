Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana's heartwarming reply to a young fan from Kashmir has now received an equally touching response from the little girl herself. The young fan, Aamina, hails from Aru Valley in Pahalgam, Kashmir. She studies in Class 3 at Government School Aru and had earlier caught the attention of filmmaker Kabir Khan during his recent visit to the region. Aamina had told Khan that Smriti Mandhana was her favourite cricketer, a moment he shared on social media. Mandhana later saw the post and responded warmly, asking Kabir Khan to give the "little champ in Aru" a big hug from her side.

Reacting to Mandhana's message, Aamina expressed her happiness and dreams with innocence and hope. She said she wants to become a good cricketer like Smriti Mandhana someday. However, she also highlighted the challenges faced by children in her village.

"I want to be like Smriti Mandhana and become a good cricketer. But in our village, we don't have a good playground. There is also a lack of proper education facilities," Aamina said.

The young girl further shared her heartfelt wish to hug Smriti Mandhana and invited the Indian star to visit her village in Aru Valley.

Aamina's words have resonated with many on social media, once again bringing attention to the untapped talent in remote regions and the need for better sports infrastructure and education facilities in rural Kashmir. Her simple yet powerful dream stands as a reminder of how inspiration from sporting icons can light up young lives, even in the most distant corners of the country.