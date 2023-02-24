The Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi faced a six-wicket defeat against Islamabad United in their previous Pakistan Super League match on Thursday. Asked to bat first, the Zalmi posted a total of 156/8 in 20 overs where their skipper top-scoring with a 75 off 58 balls. Later, the United made the mockery of the target as they chased it down in just 14.5 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed 62 off 31 balls Rassie van der Dussen scored 42 off 29 balls as the United claimed a six-wicket win.

Despite playing a decent knock for his side, skipper Babar faced a lot of criticism about his low strike rate. However, when he was asked about the same during the post-match press conference, the Pakistan skipper gave a hilarious reply to the reporter.

"Aur kitna accha [strike rate] chahiye aapko? 300 kar lein? Koshish hai (How much better you want? Why not 300? I am trying to reach there as well)," Babar said.

The journalist went to explain himself and stated that Babar is consistent with his runs but can improve on his strike rate. To which Babar replied, "Baatein toh jab strike rate accha bhi tab bhi hoti hain, iss cheez ka farak nahi padta. Pehle 10 over mera strike rate almost 160 tha, lekin jab 6 out ho gaye hain, toh aap wahaan pe koshish nahi karenge ki 200 pe jaun main. Koshish karunga ki wahan pe partnership build karun. Aaj ki innings mein mera yahi plan tha. (People talk when I bat at a good strike rate as well, so that doesn't bother me. In first 10 overs, I was striking at 160 and when we were 6 down, there you don't focus on increasing your strike rate, rather I would build a partnership then and that was my plan in today's innings.)"

"When you build a certain momentum, you try to carry it for long unless it gets broken by a wicket or two, or when you are not able to hit. Then my plan was to build a partnership after the 10-over mark because I told Shanaka that we'll play normally till 15 overs and then take the charge. Then we lost back-to-back wickets and in that process, the SR is bound to come down and it was still 150," he added.

This was the second defeat for Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing season of the PSL. They will now be going up against Lahore Qalandars in their next clash on Sunday.

