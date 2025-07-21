The inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) made several headlines not only because of its unique concept but also due to some controversial moments. The biggest controversy happened when Mumbai Indians captain Harbhajan Singh slapped Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) pacer Sreesanth, after a match between the two teams in Mohali. This incident went viral like a wildfire which left the ex-India pacer in tears and Harbhajan was banned from the remained of the tournament.

17 years have passed and both the cricketers have moved on from the incident and share a good relation with each other. On numerous occasions, the former spinner has apologised to Sreesanth for his actions. However, the scars of the incident are still there in Harbhajan's heart and he is not able to get over it.

In a recent interaction with ex-India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan revealed a heartbreaking moment when Sreesanth's daughter refused to talk to him because of the 'slapgate' incident.

“One thing I'd want to change in my life is that incident with Sreesanth. I want to remove that incident from my career. That is the incident I would change from my list. What transpired was wrong and I shouldn't have done what I did. I apologised 200 times. What I felt so bad was even years after that incident, I have been apologising every opportunity or stage I get. It was a mistake,” said Harbhajan on Kutti Stories with Ash.

“What hurt me even after many years was when I met his daughter and I was talking to her with a lot of love and she said, ‘I don't want to talk to you. You hit my father.' My heart was shattered and I was on the verge of tears. I was asking myself what is the impression I've left on her? She must be thinking of me in a poor light, right? She sees me as the guy who hit her father. I felt so bad. I still apologise to his daughter that I can't do anything,” he added.

Both Sreesanth and Harbhajan were a part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad.