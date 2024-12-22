India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement announcement left every cricket fan across the world stunned. Still one of the best spinners in the game, Ashwin called time on his international career midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As the Brisbane Test concluded, there was a sense of sorrow in the Indian camp, with Ashwin deciding to hang his boots. Even his teammates in the Indian dressing room were caught off-guard by the announcement. As Ashwin prepares for another chapter in his career, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a heartfelt letter to the iconic spinner who emerged as one of the country's biggest match-winners in the longest format of the game.

In his letter, PM Modi wrote how Ashwin's retirement announcement felt like a 'carrom ball'. From emerging as one of the highest wicket-takers for India in international cricket to the personal sacrifices made, PM Modi paid his gratitude to the off-spinner from Tamil Nadu for everything he did for the game and his country.

Here's the full text of PM Modi's letter to R Ashwin:

I hope that this letter finds you in the best of health and spirits.

The announcement of your retirement from international cricket surprised fans in India and across the world. At a time when everyone was looking forward to many more off-breaks, you bowled a carrom ball that bowled everyone. However, everyone understands that this must have been a hard decision for you as well, especially after the outstanding career you have had playing for India.

Please accept my heartiest congratulations on a career that has been full of brilliance, hard work and putting the team above everything else.

As you bid farewell to international cricket, jersey number 99 will be sorely missed. Cricket lovers will miss the sense of expectation they felt when you took to the crease to bowl - there was always a feeling that you were weaving a web around the opponents which would trap a victim any moment. You possessed an uncanny ability to outwit batsmen with good old off-spin as well as innovative variations, as the situation demanded.

Each one of the 765 international wickets that you took across all formats was special. Holding the record of having the highest number of Player of the Series awards in Test matches shows the impact you had on the team's success in Tests over the last many years.

As a young prospect, you took a five-wicket haul on Test debut and went on to be a part of the ODI World Cup winning squad in 2011. By the time you bowled the team to victory in the last over of the Champions Trophy in 2013, you had become a key member of the team. Later, you played a crucial role as a senior in the team through multiple victories in all formats of the game. As a player who has been the ICC Cricketer of the Year, you have also won international acclaim and universal respect.

You have showcased your all-round prowess by scoring a century and taking five wickets in the same match, many times. With the bat in hand, too, you have given our nation many memories including the brave match-saving innings in Sydney in 2021.

Often people are remembered for some wonderful shot that they played. But you have the unique distinction of being remembered for both a shot and a leave in the legendary match of the WT20 in 2022. Your winning shot elicited great cheers. The way you left the ball before it, allowing it on its way to becoming a wide ball, showed your presence of mind.

Even during moments of adversity, your sincerity and commitment came to the fore. We all remember the way you flew back to contribute to the team even when your mother was hospitalised and the time you kept playing against South Africa even when you couldn't get in touch with your family during the floods in Chennai.

As one observes your career, your flexibility and adaptability stand out. The way you tailored your approach to suit various formats of the game was an asset to the team. I wonder if your education as an engineer helped you in the meticulous and detail-oriented approach that you are famous for. Many analysts and peers have praised your sharp cricketing brain. I am confident that such knowledge will come of use to youngsters of future generations.

The wit and warmth that you bring to your conversations have been appreciated by fans. I hope that you will continue to post 'Kutti Stories' on cricket, sports and life in general.

As an ambassador of the game both on and off the field, you have made the nation and your family proud. I take this opportunity to congratulate your parents, your wife Prithi and your daughters as well. Their sacrifices and support, I am sure, have been crucial to your growth as a cricketer and as a person. I hope that you get to spend more time with them, something that you would have looked forward to all these years.

May you find ways to continue contributing to the game that you dearly love.

Once again, heartiest congratulations on an illustrious career an wishes for the future.