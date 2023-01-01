The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held a performance review meeting in Mumbai on Sunday. The meeting was attended by BCCI President Roger Binny, Honorary Secretary Jay Shah, Team India captain Rohit Sharma, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman and the chairman of the selection committee Chetan Sharma. Notably, the BCCI had decided to conduct the review meeting after India's exit from the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final.

The roadmap for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India was discussed at the meeting, along with issues related to player availability and workload management.

The BCCI also had three key recommendations for the Indian cricket team going forward:

1. The emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team.

2. The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players.

3. Keeping in mind the Men's FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL Franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023.

Notably, in 2022, Team India had underwhelming campaigns at the Asia Cup in the UAE, as well as the T20 World Cup in Australia.

In the Asia Cup, India failed to reach the final after losing to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage.

In the T20 World Cup, India suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat to eventual champions England in the sem-final.

