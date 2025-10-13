The competition for places in the Indian men's national team is such that it becomes nearly impossible for the selectors to pick all deserving candidates. No matter which format or series the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee meets to pick the squad for, there remain a handful of players who are left out despite doing little wrong. Such has been the case with Abhimanyu Easwaran, a domestic stalwart, who is yet to make his Team India debut despite being picked for the longest format squads on multiple occasions.

Easwaran was a part of the Indian team on the tour of England but didn't get to play a single game. While the Bengal batter warmed the bench, Sai Sudharsan got to make his Test debut, while Karun Nair made a much-anticipated return to the national team. In an interview, Easwaran admitted that such selection snubs do hurt at times.

"Yes, it does hurt sometimes. You put in all the effort, train hard, and the dream is to be in the middle, to perform, to contribute to wins. But I'm fortunate to have a solid support system: my family, friends, and coach. They help me stay grounded and motivated. Right now, I'm in a good headspace and looking forward to the Ranji season," Easwaran told Revsportz.

"I try to stay focused on things I can control. Work harder, train better. Yes, it feels bad sometimes, but that's natural. The only solution is to keep improving. I'm working on a couple of new shots this season, I won't reveal which ones (laughs), but hopefully, they'll come off well. Playing for India is the biggest motivation. Even when I play for Bengal, I feel immense pride. So, that itself lifts me up."

Despite being overlooked, the 30-year-old isn't giving up hopes. He sees other stalwarts like Suryakumar Yadav and Michael Hussey as ideal examples to keep pushing.

"I'm a big fan of Michael Hussey. Even before his Australia debut, he was consistently scoring in domestic cricket. His journey shows what perseverance can achieve. Even Suryakumar Yadav made his India debut after 30, and is now leading the team-it's incredible. Players like them are great examples. So yes, it's always at the back of my mind-'Why not me?'" he added.

Easwaran has scored over 7,600 runs in first-class cricket over the years, with the help of 27 centuries and 29 half-centuries. He has also been the leading run-scorer for Bengal in several Ranji Trophy seasons, yet the elusive national team cap continues to elude him.