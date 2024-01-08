Former international opener Virender Sehwag has taken a jibe at the England cricket team players after a report surfaced that the touring side will be taking its own chef to India. England's tour of India starts later this month. It will be a five-match Test series, starting January 25 with the final game to be played in March. A report by The Telegraph has claimed that the England team will be bringing in its own chef to India for fear of falling ill.

"Yeh zaroorat Cook ke jaane ke baad padhi. IPL mein nahi padegi. (This need arose after the departure of Cook but it won't be needed in IPL)," wrote Sehwag on X, formerly Twitter.

The report also claims that England are the first cricket side to "regularly tour with their own cook, despite risk of offending their hosts."

Earlier, former India batter Aakash Chopra also took a brutal 'IPL' dig on the report.

"Good idea. I'm sure that majority of English players must be bringing in their chefs for the IPL too....year after year. AS IF," he wrote on X.

Ahead of the series, former England pacer Steve Harmison who is also a close friend of Stokes questioned England arriving in India just three days before the five-match Test series.

He felt that the lack of acclimation could turn out to be a recipe for disaster. He also went on to claim that England could go on to "deserve to get beaten 5-0".