Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently revealed a hilarious secret about his protege and explosive opener Abhishek Sharma. The 25-year-old batter created history on Saturday by becoming the fastest player in the world (in terms of balls faced) to complete 1,000 runs in T20Is. Abhishek achieved the milestone in the 5th T20I against Australia, reaching the four-digit mark in just 528 balls at the Gabba in Brisbane. He also finished the five-match series as the highest run-scorer, with 163 runs in five matches.

Yuvraj Singh played a major role in shaping Abhishek's career. During his early days, Abhishek trained under Yuvraj, who has often been seen cheering for him from the sidelines.

Recently, Yuvraj revealed a funny habit of Abhishek. While the young cricketer is generous with most things, he refuses to share his bats. Despite owning several bats, Abhishek is extremely protective of them.

"You can take anything from Abhishek Sharma, but nobody can take a bat from him. Ye mar jayega, pit jayega, ro dega par apna bat nahi dega (He will fight for it, even cry, but won't give away his bat)," Yuvraj said during an interaction where Abhishek was also present.

Yuvraj Singh spills the funniest truth about Abhishek Sharma.



"You can take anything from Abhishek Sharma, but nobody can take a bat from him. He'll fight for it, maybe even cry, but he won't give you a single one. Even if he has 10 bats, he'll still say, I only have two!" pic.twitter.com/M7QseX8qQR — Omkara (@OmkaraRoots) November 9, 2025

"Even if he has 10 bats, he'll still say, 'I only have two.' He took all my bats, but never gives his own," he added.

Turning to the Australia series, Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill scripted history despite the fifth T20I in Brisbane being washed out due to rain. India managed to bat for just 4.5 overs before play was halted, but Gill and Abhishek impressed in that short period, scoring 52 runs together.

As a result, the duo ended with 188 runs as partners in the series against Australia-the most by any batting pair in a T20I series in Australia against the hosts. They surpassed South Africa's Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs, who had scored 187 runs in 2025.