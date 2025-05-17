It was a special moment for the entire 'Sharma' family when India ODI skipper Rohit got a stand unveiled after his name at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It's a dream for every child to make his/her parents proud and Rohit, who already tasted that moment numerous times, got another opportunity to do it. At the unveiling ceremony, Rohit's parents, his wife Ritika Sajdeh, and brother were present and also accompanied him on the stage. His parents, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, pressed the button to unveil the stage with some fireworks in the background.

Apart from being a world-class cricketer, Rohit is also a vivid car lover and the biggest example of his fondness was seen after the event on Friday. As Rohit and his family was moving out of Wankhede Stadium, Rohit had a quick banter with a man for a dent in his car.

Proper car lover. Dents are not allowed. pic.twitter.com/Dos7jPwVUj — 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 (@ImHydro45) May 16, 2025

"Yeh Kya Hai? (What is this)?" asked Rohit. “Reverse,” replied the man. "Kiska? Tere se? (Whom? yours)?" said Rohit.

After this moment, Rohit quickly helped his mother to get into the car as the Sharma family moved out of the stadium.

"Wankhede has always been incredibly special to me. It's where I began to dream about my journey in professional cricket, experienced some of the most unforgettable moments of my career, and the energy of the Mumbai crowd has always lifted me. To have a stand named after me at this iconic venue is overwhelming. It is a tribute to the dreams, support, and milestones that have shaped my journey and I am deeply thankful to MCA for this honour," said Rohit during the event.

Rohit, who recently retired from Test cricket, has been a stalwart of Mumbai cricket and has successfully captained India to successive ICC trophies with the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025 triumphs.

The opening batter has represented India since as early as 2007 and was a part of the side that won the 2007 T20 World Cup. He has represented the nation in 159 T20Is, 273 ODIs, and 67 Test matches. He called the curtains on his T20I career after the World Cup victory in Barbados last year.

As part of the event, the MCA officially unveiled the Sharad Pawar Stand, Rohit Sharma Stand, Ajit Wadekar Stand, and the MCA Office Lounge in memory of the former MCA president Amol Kale.

(With IANS inputs)