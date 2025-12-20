Indian cricket team star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal took to social media to provide a health update after he was admitted to the hospital due to stomach cramps that intensified during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025. He was taken to the Aditya Birla Hospital after he suffered cramps during Mumbai's match against Rajasthan and he was later diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis. Some media reports even claimed that Jaiswal lost considerable amount of weight in just 48 hours and was advised to take rest for 7-10 days. Jaiswal thanked everyone for their support in the past few days and said that he will be back on the field soon after receiving 'fantastic medical support'.

"Just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone for the overwhelming good wishes over the last few days. I'm recovering well, grateful for the fantastic medical support, and looking forward to being back on the field soon!" Jaiswal posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone for the overwhelming good wishes over the last few days. I'm recovering well, grateful for the fantastic medical support, and looking forward to being back on the field soon! — Yashasvi Jaiswal (@ybj_19) December 19, 2025

Earlier, a report claimed that Jaiswal "ate something" in the hotel where he was staying, which resulted in the complication.

"It is food poisoning. He ate something in the Pune hotel, which has led to this. There was pain, but his condition is much better after timely medication. He has lost over 2 kg already in the last two days, and the doctors have asked him to rest for at least the next 7-10 days," TOI quoted a source as saying.

Jaiswal might have to miss the first few rounds of matches in the domestic one-dayer Vijay Hazare Trophy, which starts on December 24.

"It will be touch and go for the first few matches for him to turn up for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. There are ODIs vs New Zealand after that too, and he is likely to be in the squad for that series," the source added.

Jaiswal had been suffering from stomach cramps throughout the SMAT game, and his condition worsened after the match.

At the hospital, he underwent an ultrasound and a CT scan and received proper medical attention. He was later advised to continue his medication and take adequate rest.