BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla recently revealed getting a call from late film director and producer Yash Chopra during making of the famous Bollywood film 'Chak De India'. The movie, which starred Bollywood's legendary actor Shah Rukh Khan, released in 2007 under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The movie was based on India's women's hockey team, where Shah Rukh's character drew inspiration from former India men's hockey player Mir Niranjan Negi. Directed by Shimit Amin, the movie went on to become an unexpected super hit.

It is worth noting that Shukla was India men's cricket team manager at that time.

During a recent interview, which was uploaded on UP T20's YouTube channel, Shukla revealed that Yash Chopra, who was the producer of 'Chak De India', had called him and asked for help in getting permission for shooting at the national stadium.

"Chak De India had a very good concept. I remember Yash Chopra had called me to get some help from the Women's Hockey Federation for permission and the national stadium for shooting. Then I took him, and they got the permission. I went to watch the shooting as well. I did not think that it would become such a brilliant movie," said Shukla.

Shukla further stated that Chopra returned the favour by organising a special screening of the movie was the Indian cricket team, who were playing in Manchester in 2007. He also stated that the screening was followed by a team dinner.

The BCCI vice president also revealed that the Indian team players had requested him to take them to watch a play "Bombay Dreams". Shukla stated that on his request, Shah Rukh spoke to famous choreographer Farah Khan and a special show was arranged for the Indian team.

"I called Shah Rukh. He told me that Farah Khan was the choreographer and spoke to her. The makers of the play then invited our team to watch it, and they arranged dinner as well. We took the entire Indian team to watch the play then. I would not call it a weird request, but it was genuine. Sachin, Rahul, Ganguly, and Dhoni were all in the team," said Shukla.