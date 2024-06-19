As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) intensifies its hunt for the new head coach, Gautam Gambhir and W V Raman are reportedly locked in an intense battle for the position. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) interviewed the two candidates for the role on Tuesday, and the second round will take place on Wednesday. While Gambhir is said to be the favourite for the job, Raman's presentation reported impressed CAC the most. Amid the tight battle for the role Rahul Dravid is set to vacate this month, Raman also shared a cryptic 2-word post that got the social media buzzing.

"Oh Dear", posted Raman on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night. What exactly the former Indian women's team coach is implying with the post, however, isn't yet known.

Oh dear!! — WV Raman (@wvraman) June 18, 2024

The interviews took place over a zoom call with Gambhir, Raman and CAC head Ashok Malhotra attending it virtually.

"Yes, Gambhir appeared for the interview with the CAC. One round of discussions happened today. There is another round expected tomorrow," a BCCI source told PTI.

"Raman was interviewed after Gambhir. It was also on zoom. He also gave his presentation on his vision and road map on Indian cricket. The interview went for around 40 minutes. There were some initial questions by the committee before they looked at the presentation," the source informed.

Gambhir is believed to be the only candidate who is in contention and the announcement of his name is a mere formality, which could happen in the next 48 hours.

The specifics of his interaction with CAC chairman Malhotra and his colleagues Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik were not immediately known. Both Paranjpe and Naik are based in Mumbai.

The discussion, it is believed, was focussed on the road map he has in mind for the next three years, which will feature three ICC tournaments across formats.

There is an Apex Council meeting on Tuesday evening and it is understood that BCCI secretary Jay Shah will apprise the members of the coach selection process before the final announcement is made.

The CAC is also interviewing a few interested candidates for the North Zone selector's position.

The 42-year-old Gambhir recently guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL trophy as the team's mentor.

Current India coach Rahul Dravid will be stepping down at the end of the team's T20 World Cup campaign in the Americas.

The side is currently in Barbados for the Super 8 matches after remaining unbeaten in the group league stage. It will take on Afghanistan on Thursday.

With PTI Inputs