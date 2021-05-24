With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 postponed, Indian cricket enthusiasts are experiencing a bit of a lull. However, that is going to come to an end soon when India take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in Southampton. With New Zealand already in England for a two-Test series before the WTC final, focus has started to shift to the big match, which many of India's Test specialists have dubbed as their equivalent of a World Cup final.

Wasim Jaffer joined in on the social media buzz around the match between India and New Zealand in the way that he knows best - with a meme.

Jaffer tweeted a meme to indicate that he would like for English umpire Richard Kettleborough to not officiate the game, while being approving of Sri Lankan Kumar Dharmasena.

The joke is a nod to the fact that Kettleborough was among the on-field umpires for all knockout matches in ICC tournaments that India have lost starting with the 2014 T20 World Cup final.

Dharmasena, on the other hand, may remind New Zealand fans of their 2019 World Cup final misery, with his decision to award four overthrow runs after the ball hit Ben Stokes' bat still a fresh memory.

Promoted

Several Twitter users were in agreement with Jaffer over his choice of umpires for the WTC final, and responded in kind with memes of their own.

Wasim Bhai. Kudos to the cricket memer in you. pic.twitter.com/cOe5wzInRq - The Cricketist (@cricketist93) May 24, 2021

Williamson pic.twitter.com/u59hFkbj8i - S I D D H A R T H (@breakingbadass) May 24, 2021

This one is pic.twitter.com/hqQpbLBv22 - DRIJ SaML (Raina fangirl) (@SamalAdrija) May 24, 2021

The final of the inaugural World Test Championship will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, with the match starting on June 18.

The Indian squad is currently in Mumbai, quarantining before they travel to England.