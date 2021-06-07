Ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel lavished praise on New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Speaking on Star Sports show Game Plan, Patel put Williamson on equal footing with India skipper Virat Kohli. "What Virat Kohli is for India, we're talking for Kane Williamson for New Zealand. Someone who is very experienced, someone who knows how to play on the English conditions, he has done really well against England in England, and plus his ability to play really late," Patel said.

Parthiv lauded Williamson's technique of playing the ball late and under the eyeline in English conditions, which makes it harder for the bowlers to get his wicket.

"I think, especially when you are playing in England, that makes a huge difference. You have got to play under your eyeline all the time, so to get him out, you've got to bowl really well against him," he explained.

The left-hand batter also mentioned that Williamson's "decisive" footwork made bowlers hit the right areas more often than not.

"You have to make sure you are hitting the areas more often than not. The ability which he has, with correct defence and is always decisive about his footwork," he added.

Williamson will play a key role when New Zealand take on India in the first-ever WTC Final from June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Currently, New Zealand are playing a two-match Test series against hosts England. The first Test ended in a draw while the second Test is scheduled to start from June 10.