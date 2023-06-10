India have been set a daunting 444-run target by Australia in the final of the World Test Championship final at The Oval on Saturday. Australia declared the second innings on 270/8. If India chased down the target, it will be the highest-ever successful chase in the history of Test cricket. Before this match, the highest successful chase happened in 2003 when West Indies chased down a 418-run target against Australia. The highest successful run chase by India happened in 1976 when the team chased down a 403-run target against West Indies.

India will create history if they chase down 444.



No team chased down more 418 in Test cricket! pic.twitter.com/Tkyd3khSpz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 10, 2023



Australia declared their second innings at 270 for 8 on day four, setting India a mammoth 444-run target to the win the World Test Championship final at the Oval in London on Saturday. Australia had taken a massive first-innings lead of 173. Resuming at 123 for 4 on Saturday, they added 147 runs before skipper Pat Cummins declared the innings an hour into the post-lunch session on the fourth day.

Alex Carey was the top-scorer for Australia in the second innings, scoring an unbeaten 66. Mohammed Shami (2/39), Ravindra Jadeja (3/58), Umesh Yadav (2/54) and picked up the four wickets for India on day four.

Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) had guided India to 296 in the first innings after the top order collapsed.

Brief Scores: Australia: 469 and 270 for 8 declared in 84.3 overs (Alex Carey 66 not out, Mitchell Starc 41, Ravindra Jadeja 3/58).

India 1st Innings: 296.

With PTI inputs