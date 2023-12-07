Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth - for Indian cricket fans these two players are best known for their contribution in triumps at 2007 T20 Cricket World Cup and 2011 ODI Cricket World Cup. However, on Wednesday, the former Indian cricket team stars were involved in an ugly spat during a match at the Legends League Cricket (LLC), a tournament for retired cricketers. During the game in Surat, Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth had a heated altercation.

While it is not clear what started the altercation, Gujarat Giants' Sreesanth could be seen giving India Capitals' Gautam Gambhir a long stare after he was hit for bounaries. The former Indian cricket team opener also stared back. Then in a separate video, which has gone viral on social medis, the duo could be seen cming face to face in an animated fashion.

After the match, Sreesanth ranted against Gautam Gambhir, saying the latter "always fights with all his colleagues for no reason whatsoever". He went on to say that "he said things he shouldn't have said. I will surely let you know what he said."

Gautam Gambhir on Thursday posted a cryptic note saying, "Smile when the world is all about attention!"

Smile when the world is all about attention! pic.twitter.com/GCvbl7dpnX — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 7, 2023

Sreesanth outpoured his feelings in a video on his Instagram account.

"Just wanted to clear the air with what happened with Mr fighter, who always fights with all his colleagues for no reason whatsoever. He does not even respect his own senior players, including Viru Bhai. That's exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude which shouldn't have been said by Mr Gautam Gambhir," Sreesanth said in the video.

"I am not at all at fault here. I just wanted to clear the air straight away. What Mr Gauti has done, sooner or later all of you will get to know. The words which he used and the things he said on a cricket field, live, is not acceptable. My family, my state, everybody has gone through so much. I fought that battle with all your support. Now people want to down me for no reason. Even when my team is doing well, he said things he shouldn't have said. I will surely let you know what he said.”