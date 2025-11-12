Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday felicitated India's Women's World Cup-winning team member Shafali Verma at his official residence. Saini honoured her with a shawl and a cheque of Rs 1.50 crore and a 'Grade A' sports gradation certificate. According to an official statement, Shafali was appointed as the brand ambassador by the Haryana State Women's Commission. "Today, met Shafali Verma, the beloved daughter of Haryana and a member of the team that made India world champions with their historic performance in the Women's Cricket World Cup, at Sant Kabir Kutir (Haryana CM's official residence here), and extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for this remarkable achievement," said Saini later in a post on X.

"On behalf of the Haryana government, in honour of this outstanding performance, she has been awarded Rs 1.50 crore in cash and a 'Grade A' gradation certificate. This recognition will inspire Haryana's sporting talents to reach even greater heights," the CM said.

Saini said with her hard work and dedication, Shafali has not only brought glory to Haryana but to the entire nation.

"This achievement serves as an inspiration for all the daughters of the state; I wish you continued success in making the country's name shine with your stellar performances," he said.

The state government is implementing numerous programmes to encourage athletes. Nearly 2,000 sports nurseries have been opened in the state, where children at grassroots level are being provided platform to progress.

Shafali thanked the Haryana government and said, "We are very happy to have won the World Cup. The spirit of sports is ingrained in Haryana, and everyone in the state encourages sports." Picked as a replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal, the 21-year-old Shafali was named 'player of the final' for her 87 runs with the bat and 2/36 with the ball in the team's 52-run win against South Africa.

Shafali was called into the India squad on the eve of the semifinal against Australia and while she could not fire in the last-four clash, the Haryana girl shone in the title clash.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)