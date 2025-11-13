Team India's Test and ODI captain, Shubman Gill, shared his thoughts on the first-ever Women's T20 World Cup - Cricket for the Blind 2025, which India and Sri Lanka are currently co-hosting. In a video shared by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), Gill wished the Indian women's blind team for their success at the tournament, saying, "These extraordinary women remind us that true vision isn't about sight but about belief. Blind cricket has always been a story of resilience and pride. And this moment celebrates inclusion and empowerment. As a cricketer, and as a nation, I'm proud that India is leading the way. Let's stand behind our women and celebrate their spirit and cheer for this historic moment for India and for the world."

So far, the Indian team has played two matches in the tournament and remains unbeaten. Having faced Sri Lanka in their campaign opener and Australia in their next fixture, Team India emerged victorious in both matches with strong performances.

Winning the toss and choosing to bat first in the first game, Sri Lanka scored only 41 runs in 13.3 overs, thanks to India's exceptional bowling and fielding efforts. The Indian team's sharp fielding resulted in seven run-outs, with Deepika TC, Ganga Kadam, and Jamuna Rani Tudu each taking a wicket.

In response, India easily surpassed the small target, reaching 43 without losing a wicket in just three overs and bagged a 10-wicket win. Captain Deepika TC led the charge, scoring 26 runs off 14 balls with four boundaries. Anekha Devi also contributed effectively with 15 runs off six balls, including three fours. Ganga Kadam earned the Player of the Match award for her all-round performance and disciplined bowling.

Team India maintained their winning streak, securing their second consecutive victory with a commanding 209-run win over Australia in the third match of the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup - Cricket for the Blind in New Delhi on Wednesday. The team started the tournament with a convincing win against Sri Lanka on the first day.

India put up a formidable total of 292/4 in 20 overs after batting first. Captain Deepika TC B3 led with a quick-fire 91 off 58 balls, supported by Phula Saren B3's rapid 54 not out off 22 balls. Contributions from Anekha Devi B2 (14), Anu Kumari B1 (14), and Kavya V B1 (12 not out) helped sustain the score. With 52 extras and a 26-run penalty awarded to India, the total became difficult to chase.

Chasing 293, Australia were bowled out for 57 in 19.3 overs. Despite Chanakan Buakhao's resilient 40 not out, India's bowlers and fielders dominated, aided by seven run-outs and disciplined bowling that ensured victory.

