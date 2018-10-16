Women's Cricket Team Registers 571-Run Victory In 50-Over Game

The South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) Premier cricket league in Australia saw an amazing women's match as one team registered an incredible 571-run victory. Northern Districts were playing against Port Adelaide in a SACA PC Statewide Super Women's 1st Grade match, which turned out to be a nightmare for the latter. Batting first, Northern Districts posted a mammoth 596/3 in 50 overs, courtesy of four centuries. Tegan McPharlin (136 off 80 balls), Tabby Saville (120 off 56) and Sam Betts (124 not out off 71), as well as 15-year-old Darcie Brown (117 not out off 84), scored runs at will as the bowlers were sent on a leather hunt.

The first Northern Districts wicket fell at 249, followed by the next two wickets at 308.

In reply, Port Adelaide crumbled under pressure as they were bowled out for 25 in just 10.5 overs, with only eight players batting.

Port Adelaide has been struggling to compete in the tournament as they conceded 415 against Southern Districts the previous week.

Port Adelaide's Pratibha Kapoor scored the highest, 9, as four of their players were dismissed for a duck.

Taylah Gregory ended the match with figures of 3/13 in five overs and Darcie R Brown returned with figures of 2/7 in 2.5 overs.

Port Adelaide cricket director Dean Sayers accepted that fact that they were understrength and were playing youngsters who weren't up to A-grade level.

Earlier this year, New Zealand women's team posted 490/4 against Ireland to register the highest score in an international 50-over game.